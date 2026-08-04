Mumbai: 2 Contractors Stab Each Other Outside BMC F-North Ward Office; Tender Dispute Suspected - VIDEO |

Mumbai: A violent clash between two contractors outside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) F-North Ward office in Matunga has raised serious security concerns after both men allegedly attacked each other with knives over a suspected tender-related dispute. A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

Mumbai - A violent clash broke out between two contractors outside the BMC F-North Ward office, with both allegedly attacking each other with knives.Both men sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment in hospital. According to police, each was carrying a knife. One… pic.twitter.com/NQnqqd5uuP — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) August 4, 2026

The incident took place on Monday, when the two contractors reportedly got into a heated argument that quickly escalated into a physical fight. According to police, both men were carrying knives and attacked each other during the altercation.

One contractor sustained a stab injury to his stomach, while the other suffered a knife wound to his leg. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable, as reported by TV9 Marathi.

Police suspect the clash may have been triggered by a dispute over a civic contract or tender, though the exact reason behind the confrontation is yet to be established. Officials said the motive will become clear after the injured men recover and their statements are recorded.

Case Filed Against Both Contractors

The Matunga Police have registered cross cases against both contractors under charges of attempt to murder and launched an investigation. The accused are likely to be arrested after they are discharged from the hospital.

The incident has also raised questions over security arrangements at BMC offices. Municipal offices witness a large number of visitors every day, and entry is generally allowed only after screening through metal detectors. Cops are now looking into how both contractors allegedly managed to carry knives to the premises despite the existing security measures.

Following the incident, additional police personnel have been deployed outside the F-North Ward office to prevent any further untoward incidents. Authorities are also examining CCTV footage from the area as part of the investigation.

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