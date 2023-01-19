Mumbai: 2 caught trying to sneak into US from Mexico, police suspect international immigration racket behind it

Representative Image | Imagesbazaar

Mumbai: The Sahar police have registered a criminal offence against two persons from Punjab who were deported from Mexico for allegedly travelling on bogus visas.

The two were promised entry into the US by an agent. They first went to Dubai and then to Romania, where they stayed for nearly a month. They were then sent to Mexico for illegal immigration to America. However, they failed the document check by the Mexican authorities, who deported them back to India. The police have launched an investigation as they suspect an international immigration racket behind it.

The complainant in this case is Bureau of Immigration officer Shahriyar Ali, posted at the international airport in Mumbai. On Wednesday, when Mr Ali was on duty, two persons – AS Singh, a resident of Patiala, and YP Kumar, a resident of Kapurthala – were produced before the immigration authorities after deportation. When their deportee notices were checked, it was learnt that the reason was fraudulent Canadian visas.

On enquiry, the men told the authorities that they wanted to migrate to America and hence contacted an agent. They travelled from Chandigarh to Dubai on Dec 13, 2022 on a tourist visa before being sent to Romania, where their Canadian visas were given. With that they travelled to Mexico for further journey to the US.

The Indian immigration authorities checked with the Canadian consulate, which confirmed that the visas were fake. The police were then informed and a case was registered under sections 34 (common intention), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of the Passport Act.

