Mumbai: 2 Cars Crushed Between 2 BEST Buses At Wadala's Lodha Junction, 6 Injured | Videos | FPJ

Two cars were crushed between two BEST buses after an out-of-control bus rammed into two vehicles at Lodha Junction in Wadala on Monday, November 9, at around 8:30 pm, leaving six people injured.

According to preliminary information, a BEST bus was stationary at a traffic signal at Lodha Junction, with an Ertiga and a Creta car positioned behind it. Meanwhile, another BEST bus approaching from behind reportedly lost control and crashed into both cars, trapping the cars between the two buses.

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Six injured, shifted to Sion Hospital

The Ertiga driver sustained serious leg injuries, while three other occupants of the vehicle suffered minor injuries. Two occupants of the Creta, one man and one woman, also sustained minor injuries.

All six injured persons were shifted to Sion Hospital for medical treatment.

Vehicles moved to clear traffic

Following the accident, the vehicles involved were moved to the roadside to facilitate the movement of traffic in the area.

Further details are awaited.

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