Mumbai: 2 booked by cops for claiming to perform black magic

A Vasai based man has registered a criminal complaint with the Bandra police against two brothers for allegedly running a website claiming to offer solutions through black magic and using voodoo dolls.

According to the police, the complainant, a resident of Vasai, is associated with welfare and social work. In September this year, the complainant had come across an information that two brothers staying in Bandra are claiming to perform black magic through their website.

"The complainant stated that the accused persons had claimed in their website to offer solutions to anyone who wants to harm someone, eliminate someone, make someone bed-ridden for life, settle scores with rivals, get favourable order in court cases, get women child of their choices and solution in love affair issues," said a police officer.

He added, "As per the complainant, the accused persons also claimed to have been able to establish contact with evil spirits. The complainant also stated that he had come across some videos in which the accused duo are talking about the black magic. Preliminary information has revealed that the said website was prepared in Ahmedabad."

The police have registered a case under section Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman Evils and Aghori Practice and Black Magic Act, 2013 section 3 (Aghori practices).

"We have just registered an offence and would be recording statements of those named in the FIR. Once the statements are recorded, we would decide on further course of action," the officer said.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 08:13 PM IST