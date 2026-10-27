 Mumbai: 2 Bodies Found On Railway Tracks Between Ghatkopar And Vikhroli; GRP Probes Cause Of Death
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Mumbai: 2 Bodies Found On Railway Tracks Between Ghatkopar And Vikhroli; GRP Probes Cause Of Death

Two bodies, identified as Rahul Rajbhar and Kharban Rajbhar, were found on railway tracks between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli on Monday evening. The GRP is investigating the cause of death and will examine motormen’s cabin camera footage to determine whether a train was involved.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, October 27, 2026, 01:51 AM IST
Mumbai: 2 Bodies Found On Railway Tracks Between Ghatkopar And Vikhroli; GRP Probes Cause Of Death
The GRP is investigating after two bodies were found on railway tracks between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli, with CCTV footage expected to help establish the circumstances | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 26, 2026: Two bodies were found on the railway tracks between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli on Monday evening. The bodies were reportedly spotted by motormen. The deceased were identified as Rahul Rajbhar and Kharban Rajbhar.

Cause Of Death Yet To Be Established

The Government Railway Police (GRP) is yet to ascertain the cause of death and whether the two men were hit by a train.

Pradnya Jegade, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Railway, said, “We cannot comment on the incident at this stage. We need to examine the footage from the cameras installed in the motormen’s cabins. The bodies have been sent to a hospital.”

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The GRP said it was yet to establish whether the deceased were hit by a train. The police have also been unable to determine their ages.

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