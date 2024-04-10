 Mumbai: 2 Arrested For Telephone Cable Theft Worth ₹2.25 Lakh
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 12:24 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 2 Arrested For Telephone Cable Theft Worth ₹2.25 Lakh |

Mumbai:

Assistant Police Inspector Liladhar Patil posted at Azad Maidan Police Station was patrolling the Fort area as usual at around 6 am on Monday. Meanwhile, a tempo started moving fast on seeing the police vehicle. As soon as Patil realized this, he chased the tempo.

After going some distance, the police stopped the tempo and searched it. It was found that a large number of MTNL cables were kept in the tempo. When the police questioned the two people in the tempo, they gave evasive answers to the police.

Eventually the police caught both of them and brought them to the police station and questioned them further. During interrogation, both the accused confessed their crime. The names of the accused are Ashok Shinde (43) and Rajkumar Yadav (27) and the police have seized a cable and a tempo from them, which cost Rs 2.25 lakh.

Mumbai News: As Hi-Tech Sensors Fail To Curb Manhole Thefts, BMC Races To Install Lids Before...
article-image

An officer of Azad Maidan Police said that after arresting both the accused, we are trying to find out since when these two have been stealing MTNL cables.

