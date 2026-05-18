Mumbai: 1971 War Veteran's Family Donates His Organs, Giving Life To Others After His Passing |

Mumbai: The family of a 75-year-old retired defence personnel decided to donate his organs after his death. The Army veteran, who had served as a reporting officer during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, will continue to live on through others even after leaving this earthly world.

Brain bleed led to increased pressure; recovery impossible

Pawan Chopade, son of the deceased defence personnel, Ashok Antu Chopade, said that his father was diabetic and suffered from high blood pressure, but did not have any major health issues. However, on May 9, he experienced dizziness and fatigue following vomiting. “We admitted him to the hospital and tried our best. The MRI revealed a brain bleed, which caused increased intracranial pressure (ICP). However, doctors suggested that recovery seemed impossible. We sought second opinions from different doctors and neurosurgeons, but everyone shared similar views,” said Chopade. He added that his father passed away on the evening of May 17.

He further said that the hospital suggested organ donation as it could help save the lives of others. “As there was very little time, we discussed it within the family and decided to donate his organs,” said Chopade, adding that his father would continue to live on through others even after leaving this earthly world. The family resides in Thane.

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He served as reporting officer during 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War

According to the family, the deceased served as a reporting officer during the 1971 war between India and Pakistan, known as the Bangladesh Liberation War, which directly resulted in East Pakistan gaining independence and becoming the sovereign nation of Bangladesh. “While he served across India, during the war he was posted in Lucknow as a reporting officer,” said Chopade.

According to the Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC), this was the 25th deceased organ donation in Mumbai in 2026. The liver of the deceased was donated as per the distribution guidelines laid down by the state.

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