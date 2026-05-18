Congress Protests In Thane Against Sena-BJP, Alleges Development Stalled By Political Infightin |

Thane: The Thane city unit of the Indian National Congress, led by City President Vikrant Chavan, staged a massive protest in front of the Municipal Corporation headquarters today. The agitation targeted the ruling Shiv Sena and BJP combine, accusing them of stalling city development through political infighting and administrative negligence.

The protest follows a chaotic General Body meeting last week, which was adjourned prematurely due to clashes between the ruling allies. Chavan criticized the leadership for "staged theatrics," alleging that they bypass democratic debates to push through agendas in mere minutes.

"Even after three years without an elected body, the current leadership is failing the citizens. They are clearing subjects without discussion, depriving new corporators of the chance to raise local grievances," Chavan stated during the protest.

Key Grievances Raised:

Administrative Paralysis: Crucial bodies, including the Standing Committee and Ward Committees, remain unformed.

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Lack of Transparency: Allegations of "match-fixing" between Sena and BJP to clear projects without scrutiny.

Developmental Stall: Public works remain in limbo due to the ongoing political deadlock.

A delegation later met with the Municipal Commissioner and Additional Commissioner, submitting a formal memorandum demanding that hastily approved resolutions be re-examined for discrepancies or sent to the state government for nullification. High-ranking party officials, including Bhalchandra Mahadik and Vaishali Bhosale, were present at the demonstration.

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