BMC Elections 2026: Victories Of Nearly 79 Corporators Challenged In Court After Civic Polls

Victories Of Nearly 79 BMC Corporators Challenged In Court After 2026 Civic Polls | Representational Image

Mumbai, May 18: Nearly 79 corporators elected to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) following the 2026 civic polls have had their victories challenged before the courts, with multiple election petitions still pending hearing and final disposal, an RTI query has revealed.

The disclosure was made by the legal department of the BMC in response to an RTI application filed by activist Anil Galgali. In his application submitted on May 12, Galgali sought detailed information regarding election petitions filed against corporators elected in the municipal polls.

One petition dismissed, others pending

According to the information obtained under the RTI Act, one election petition filed by Mohammad Anwar Abdullah Shaikh from Ward 119 against Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Rajesh Sonawale and other candidates has already been dismissed by the court, while hearings in the remaining cases are still underway.

Among those who challenged the 2026 civic election results are former Congress corporator Sheetal Mhatre, along with former senior corporators from Shiv Sena, Rajul Patel, Sanjay Nana Ambole and Raju Pednekar.

The list also includes Deepti Waikar Potnis, daughter of Mumbai North West MP Ravindra Waikar, who contested on a Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) ticket.

Several high-profile candidates involved

Others who have challenged the poll outcome include Priya Sarvankar Gurav, daughter of former MLA Sada Sarvankar from the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). She had contested against former mayor Vishakha Raut but was defeated in the election.

Among the other petitions is that of Jyoti Anil Upadhyay, the BJP candidate from Ward 90, who lost the election by a narrow margin of seven votes to Tulip Miranda of the Congress. Miranda is currently a member of the civic standing committee.

Her husband, Brian Miranda, had won the seat in 2012, while Tulip Miranda herself was elected from the ward for the first time in 2017 after the seat was reserved for women candidates.

Meanwhile, former BJP corporator Mishra, who contested again from Ward 43, was defeated by Ajit Raorane of the Nationalist Congress Party. Raorane had earlier lost the 2017 election against Mishra but managed to reverse the outcome in the latest civic polls.

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Concerns raised over delayed hearings

Speaking on the pending election petitions, Sheetal Mhatre, one of the candidates who has challenged the poll results, said that while she was not questioning every elected corporator, the large number of petitions itself raises concerns.

“Despite several hearings, no final outcome has emerged so far and the cases are only getting adjourned repeatedly,” Mhatre said.

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