Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Student Alleges Sexual Abuse, Forced Surgery & Extortion By Transgender Gang

Mumbai Student Alleges Abduction, Sexual Abuse, Forced Surgery & Extortion By Transgender Gang

Mumbai, November 14: A 19-year-old BCom student from Malad has accused a local transgender gang of forcing him into gender reassignment surgery, blackmailing him and subjecting him to physical and mental abuse over several months, as reported by Mid Day. The teen, a resident of Appapada in Kurar village, told police he became friends with Kaveri, also known as Kartik Vedamani Nikam, around a year and a half ago. Through this acquaintance, he met Neha Khan, also known as Neha Ipte, who allegedly headed a transgender group in Malwani.

Assault, blackmail and threats

According to the complaint, the student was called to Neha’s home on August 5, where Neha, Kaveri, Bhaskar Shetty and Mahi allegedly tried to convince him to undergo gender transition. When he refused, they reportedly locked him in a room, assaulted him and forced him to perform obscene acts which were filmed. The video was then allegedly used to demand money. His mother transferred ten thousand rupees out of fear.

Over the next two months, the gang allegedly demanded more money and publicly humiliated him. He says he was beaten, made to wear a saree and forced to beg.

Alleged forced surgery in Gujarat

The complaint states that on October 28, Neha, her husband Sohail Khan, their adopted son Bhaskar and others took him to a hospital near Ripple Mall in Surat. There, he was allegedly compelled to sign papers and was subjected to gender reassignment surgery. After returning to Mumbai, he claims Neha poured hot water on his operated area and forced him to do chores. She allegedly demanded four and a half lakh rupees to release him.

Escape, re abduction and arrests

The teen escaped on November 4 but was allegedly abducted again hours later. A local resident intervened and he was freed. A zero FIR was filed at Kurar police station before the case was transferred to Malwani police.

“Based on the victim’s statement, we have booked the accused under sections related to conspiracy, kidnapping, sexual assault, extortion and forced medical mutilation,” an officer said. Police have arrested four people and the probe is ongoing.