Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Sexual Abuse Survivor Faces Five-Hour Ordeal As KEM One Stop Centre Shelter Remains Non-Functional

KEM Hospital's One Stop Centre has come under scrutiny after a survivor was unable to access emergency shelter due to the reported suspension of services | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 4, 2026: A 19-year-old survivor of sexual abuse was forced to spend nearly five hours searching for a safe place after the emergency shelter at the One Stop Centre (OSC) inside KEM Hospital was found to be non-functional due to staff shortages, raising serious concerns over the functioning of a key government support facility for women in crisis.

On August 1, Sayali (name changed), a BA student, contacted the Majlis women's helpline after allegedly being assaulted by her mother and stepfather outside her college. According to the NGO, she had refused to return home and sought immediate protection.

After counselling her and ensuring her safety, Majlis took her to the KEM Hospital OSC at around 6 pm, expecting that she would be provided temporary shelter. However, staff informed the NGO that the shelter facility had remained non-operational for nearly a month because of inadequate manpower.

Shelter Services Halted

The One Stop Centre scheme, launched by the Central Government in the aftermath of the 2012 Nirbhaya case under Mission Shakti, is designed to provide integrated support to women affected by violence, including medical care, legal aid, psychological counselling and temporary shelter under one roof.

The KEM Hospital OSC, one of the state's key centres, is expected to provide emergency accommodation for three to five days to women in distress.

Advocate Audrey D'Mello, Director of Majlis, alleged that organisations working with survivors had not been informed about the suspension of shelter services, nor had any alternative arrangement been put in place.

"We had no option but to take the survivor across the city to the One Stop Centre in Jogeshwari, where she was finally admitted late at night after considerable effort," she said.

Sources said the KEM centre has been functioning with reduced staff after an NGO that had been supporting counsellors exited the project. Earlier, the NGO reportedly provided an additional honorarium to counsellors over and above the Central Government's remuneration.

Following the NGO's withdrawal, manpower shortages have affected the centre's functioning, with shelter services coming to a halt. The centre, which started operations in 2019, used to get around 100 to 120 cases, which dropped to just 30 to 40 cases after the NGO exited.

Calls For Restoration

Following the incident, Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora wrote to the BMC Commissioner seeking the immediate restoration of round-the-clock shelter services at the KEM Hospital OSC.

Citing information received from Majlis, he said the disruption defeats the objective of the Mission Shakti scheme and urged the civic body to restore emergency shelter facilities without delay.

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When the Free Press Journal contacted Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, she responded to a message saying that she would check the matter.

Shobha Shelar, District Women and Child Development Officer, Mumbai City, said she would call back but did not respond later. She also did not reply to messages seeking her response.

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