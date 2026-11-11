Mumbai Crime: 19-Year-Old Beaten To Death After Dispute Over Firecrackers In Juhu; 2 Arrested, Juvenile Detained

Representational image | Canva

Mumbai: A 19-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death following a dispute over bursting firecrackers near his two-wheeler in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday, on the ocassion of Lakshmi Puja. Juhu police have arrested two men and detained a juvenile in connection with the murder.

Victim & Accused Identified

The deceased has been identified as Nanu alias Shubhankar Mukhiya, a Juhu resident. The arrested accused have been identified as Rahul Santosh Mandal (23) and Ravikumar Sarvanan Devendra (22), both residents of Nehru Nagar in Vile Parle West, as per reports published on Tuesday.

Firecracker Dispute Escalates Into Assault

According to a Hindustan Times report quoting the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 9, Mohit Kumar Garg, the incident took place in the VM Road locality of Juhu. The accused were allegedly setting off firecrackers by the roadside when Mukhiya objected to them bursting fireworks near his parked two-wheeler.

Police said the victim repeatedly asked the group to stop, but his requests were allegedly ignored. An argument followed, which soon escalated into a physical assault. The accused allegedly began beating Mukhiya, and during the scuffle, one of them forcefully pushed him to the ground. He sustained serious injuries in the fall and began bleeding profusely.

Victim Declared Dead At Cooper Hospital

Local residents rushed Mukhiya to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The incident came to light after police received information about the assault and reached the spot.

A murder case was then registered on the complaint of the victim’s friend, Vivek Singh (21), who witnessed the incident. In his statement, Singh told police that the accused fled on a vehicle after Mukhiya collapsed.

Two Arrested, Juvenile Detained

During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the area and identified the alleged assailants. The two adult suspects were later arrested from Nehru Nagar, while the juvenile was detained. Further investigation is underway.

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