Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik’s Official Bungalow Opposite Mantralaya; Video Shows Smoke, Panic At Scene | Canva

Mumbai: A fire broke out at Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik’s official bungalow, Pavanagad, opposite Mantralaya in South Mumbai on Wednesday, triggering a fire brigade response. No casualties have been reported so far.

Possible Cause For The Fire

According to preliminary information, the fire is suspected to have originated in an air-conditioning unit at the government bungalow. The exact cause, however, is yet to be confirmed.

Video Captures Smoke, Firefighters At Scene

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Firefighters rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported and launched operations to bring the blaze under control. Visuals from the scene showed smoke billowing from the bungalow as fire personnel worked to douse the flames. Panic can be seen among those who were present at the scene.

Fire Extinguished Successfully, No Injuries Reported

The fire was later extinguished successfully, according to a report by civic officials. No injuries were reported in the incident. However, it is uncertain that whether Naik himself was in the bungalow when the incident took place.

The incident caused concern in the area, given the bungalow’s location opposite the state secretariat. Further details about the extent of the damage and the circumstances leading to the fire are awaited.

More details are awaited.

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