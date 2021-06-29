Mumbai: 19-year-old arrested for stealing high-end bicycles, 24 recovered

The Mahim police received information about a person coming to sell a cycle at Naya Nagar in Mahim. Accordingly a trap was laid and when Patil came to sell the cycle he was arrested. "Patil along with minors used to commit theft across Dadar, Worli, Shivaji Park and Mahim area. Also, a theft of cycle was reported on June 22 at Mahim police station. A team was on a follow-up to trace the accused who used to commit the theft," said a police officer.

The police during investigation found that the accused used to roam around in the vicinity targetting parked bicycles in the building. "Once, they saw a high-end cycle. Also, if there are no watchmen then they will commit the crime. With the increasing demand for bicycles they started the theft," said a police officer.