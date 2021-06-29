Mumbai: 19-year-old arrested for stealing high-end bicycles, 24 recovered

Mumbai: The Mahim police have arrested a 19-year-old and have recovered 24 high-end bicycles. The police are in search of two minors, as this group used to target buildings without watchmen and rob bicycles, which is in demand these days.
The police said the arrested accused is identified as Prem Vijay Patil, 19. "We have arrested the accused and have recovered 24 bicycles. The accused was produced in court and remanded in police custody till July 2," said Vilas Shinde, senior police inspector, Mahim police station.
The Mahim police received information about a person coming to sell a cycle at Naya Nagar in Mahim. Accordingly a trap was laid and when Patil came to sell the cycle he was arrested. "Patil along with minors used to commit theft across Dadar, Worli, Shivaji Park and Mahim area. Also, a theft of cycle was reported on June 22 at Mahim police station. A team was on a follow-up to trace the accused who used to commit the theft," said a police officer.
The police during investigation found that the accused used to roam around in the vicinity targetting parked bicycles in the building. "Once, they saw a high-end cycle. Also, if there are no watchmen then they will commit the crime. With the increasing demand for bicycles they started the theft," said a police officer.
