Mumbai: 19 Per Cent Of Population Still Without Sewerage Access, BMC Plans Network Expansion

The BMC is preparing a roadmap to improve sewage infrastructure and extend coverage to underserved areas across Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, November 3, 2026: Nearly a decade after launching its Mumbai Sewerage Improvement Programme (MSIP), the BMC is still struggling to achieve complete sewerage coverage, with 19% of the city’s population lacking access to the network.

The sewer lines currently cover only 85% of Mumbai’s geographical area and serve just 81% of its population. It will now appoint consultants to prepare a roadmap for expanding the network and boosting its capacity.

Slum Settlements Remain Major Gap

The biggest gaps remain in slum settlements, where the absence of underground sewer lines forces several communities to depend on septic tanks.

With nearly 60% of Mumbai’s population living in slums, inadequate sewage infrastructure poses serious sanitation and public health challenges. Poorly maintained septic tanks can also lead to toxic gas accumulation and fatal accidents.

Untreated Sewage Adds To Pollution

The problem extends beyond household sanitation. In several areas, untreated sewage from slums and industrial establishments flows directly into rivers, drains and stormwater channels, contributing to water pollution. Under the next phase of MSIP, the BMC plans to divert these wastewater flows into the sewerage network, alongside measures for river rejuvenation.

The expansion will also cover colonies under MHADA, the Airport Authority, Railways and Mumbai Port Authority. However, difficult terrain, uncertain underground conditions, land constraints and multiple statutory clearances have slowed the project, said an official.

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Consultants To Prepare Project Roadmap

To address these hurdles, the BMC plans to appoint consultants to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) identifying the requirements for expanding and strengthening the city's sewerage infrastructure. A list of 12 consulting agencies has been shortlisted for the exercise.

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