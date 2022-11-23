e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 188 pvt buses checked for illegal operations

Mumbai: 188 pvt buses checked for illegal operations

In the wake of a private bus catching fire after hitting a truck in Nashik, transport officials have carried out a special drive against illegal bus operations on Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Kolhapur routes besides a few others in the city.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 12:02 AM IST
article-image
Representative image | Olectra GreenTech
Follow us on

Mumbai: In the wake of a private bus catching fire after hitting a truck in Nashik, transport officials have carried out a special drive against illegal bus operations on Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Kolhapur routes besides a few others in the city.

During this drive, 188 buses were found violating the rules, especially pertaining to overloading, road fitness, road tax and fares. A total penalty of Rs5.5 lakh was realised during the drive. The checks were conducted in the first two weeks this month at Dadar and Navi Mumbai.

Read Also
Mumbai: CJ Dipankar Datta recuses himself from hearing PIL asking investigation of disproportionate...
article-image

In the October fire incident, around a dozen passengers were killed and over 40 were injured after a Mumbai-bound private sleeper bus dashed into a trailer truck and caught fire in Nashik. The bus was carrying 53 passengers as against the mandated number of 30. A state transport department official said they will continue to conduct such drives.

Read Also
Mumbai: Alert sent to forest after Leopard spotted at IIT-Bombay campus
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC removes Mahim encroachers after HC order

Mumbai: BMC removes Mahim encroachers after HC order

Mumbai: City beautification|Cost of digital hoardings brought down

Mumbai: City beautification|Cost of digital hoardings brought down

Mumbai: Malad man caught in spurious loan app trap

Mumbai: Malad man caught in spurious loan app trap

Mumbai: Carnac demolition days a money spinner for BEST

Mumbai: Carnac demolition days a money spinner for BEST

Mumbai: 188 pvt buses checked for illegal operations

Mumbai: 188 pvt buses checked for illegal operations