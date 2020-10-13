Mumbai: 18-year-old woman dies after falling from 7th floor flat

An 18-year-old woman died allegedly after falling from the balcony of her apartment on the seventh floor of a building in Thane city, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Shastri Nagar area on Monday evening when the victim, Pratiksha Nagargoje, a Class 12 student, was putting up clothes for drying in the balcony.

She lost control of herself, slipped and fell from the balcony, an official at Vartak Nagar police station said, adding that the victim died on the spot.

The official ruled out suicide or any foul play in the woman's death, and said a case of accidental death has been registered.