Mumbai: 18-Year-Old Brain-Dead Donor Gives New Hope To Multiple Patients Through Organ Donation At Mulund's Fortis Hospital

An 18-year-old donor’s organs were transplanted into multiple patients after his family consented to donation | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 28, 2026: An 18-year-old brain-dead man became an organ donor at Fortis Hospital, Mulund, giving several patients a fresh chance at life. Soumil Vishal Nadkarni was declared brain-dead on September 26 due to malignant cerebral edema, following which his parents consented to donating his organs.

The donated liver was split and transplanted into a 67-year-old woman at Fortis Mulund and a six-year-old boy at another city hospital. His heart was transplanted into a 15-year-old boy from Karad, Maharashtra, at Fortis Mulund.

Multiple Organs Transplanted

One kidney was transplanted into a 64-year-old Mulund resident at the hospital, while the second kidney was allocated to another city hospital. His corneas were donated to Shree KBO Drashti Foundation.

Although the family had also consented to donating the lungs, pancreas and small bowel, these organs could not be transplanted as suitable recipients were not identified.

The donation was coordinated by the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), Mumbai, along with doctors, nurses, medical social workers and support teams from the donor and recipient hospitals.

Family Supports Organ Donation

Soumil’s mother, a medical practitioner, understood the significance of organ donation and supported the process after the family was counselled by the ICU team. Both parents subsequently took the decision to donate his organs.

The donation marks the 10th cadaveric organ donation at Fortis Mulund in 2026 and the 47th in Mumbai this year, according to the hospital.

Also Watch:

Rinku Mavani, Facility Director, Fortis Hospital Mulund, said the family’s decision demonstrated how one act of compassion during profound grief could make a difference to several lives.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/