Mumbai: 18-Year-Old Boy Dupes Four Devotees Of ₹3,400 Promising Quick Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan | Instagram

Mumbai: The Kalachowki police have registered a case against an 18-year-old man for allegedly duping four devotees of Rs3,400 by promising them quick Charan Sparsh darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja during the ongoing Ganesh festival.

The accused has been identified as Pranav Sureshkumar Yadav, a resident of Parel. The case was registered following a complaint by 20-year-old student Iqbal Asamohammad Mansuri, who claimed that he and three friends paid Yadav for expedited darshan but were allegedly left waiting for nearly two hours.

According to the FIR, Mansuri was at the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal premises around 1.45 pm on September 19 as part of his hospitality management duties with Anand Seva Reliance, which had been assigned voluntary services at the venue. His friends, identified as Deepak Dushant, Manthan Shinde and Hrishikesh Pawar, expressed their desire to have Charan Sparsh darshan and asked if anyone could arrange it quickly.

While looking for a way to get the darshan, the group allegedly met Yadav near the Magnum Tower gate. Yadav reportedly claimed that he could arrange Charan Sparsh darshan for the four of them for Rs850 per person, amounting to Rs3,400.

The complainant and his friends allegedly paid Rs800 through an online payment scanner and handed over the remaining Rs2,600 in cash. Yadav then reportedly told them that he would make the necessary arrangements and left the spot.

However, after waiting for nearly two hours, the four men alleged that Yadav did not return. They subsequently searched for him and found him amid the crowd. When questioned about the promised darshan, he allegedly gave evasive replies.

The complainant further alleged that Yadav eventually admitted that he had no arrangement or passes to facilitate the darshan and had allegedly taken the money by misleading them. He also allegedly refused to return the money. The four men then took Yadav to the Kalachowki police station and lodged a complaint.

Police have registered a case against Yadav under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway.

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