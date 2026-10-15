Mumbai: 18-Month-Old Girl Dies After Fall From 6th-Floor Duct In Goregaon, CCTV Hints At 10-Year-Old's Role | X @nextminutenews7

Mumbai: An 18-month-old girl died after falling from the sixth-floor duct of a residential building in Mumbai's Goregaon East, with police on Thursday saying CCTV footage hints at the involvement of a 10-year-old girl in the shocking incident.

An accidental death report has been registered for the moment though a probe into all angles is underway, an official said.

The incident took place on Wednesday night at Shivshahi building, he said.

"An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered. However, a review of the available CCTV footage showed the 10-year-old girl lifting the toddler and pushing her down an open duct on the sixth floor," he said.

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"The footage captures the toddler falling from the sixth floor. Moments later, the minor girl who allegedly threw the child is seen running away from the spot and subsequently riding a bicycle in the passage on the same floor," he added.

Meanwhile, the toddler's parents have accused the minor girl's kin of turning off CCTV cameras in an attempt to conceal the "crime", the official added.

"The toddler's body has been sent for post mortem. A detailed investigation into the sequence of events and allegations made by the victim's family is currently underway," the police official added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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