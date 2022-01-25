Mumbai: 18-hour water cut in Chembur-Mankhurd region on Jan 27

Water supply in Chembur, Govandi, Deonar and Mankhurd will be affected for nearly a day, informed the BMC.

Water supply to these areas will be shut for 18 hours from Thursday 10 am. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will undertake work to change the valves of the Trombay high-level reservoir.

This work commences from 27 January, 10 am until 28 January, 4 am, and the water supply will be cut during this period.

The BMC has appealed to citizens to keep adequate stock of water and use it wisely.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 07:00 AM IST