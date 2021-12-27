Breakthrough attained in Surya Water Supply Scheme project: MMRDA

Mumbai: Surya Regional Water Supply scheme witnessed a breakthrough via a tunnel boring machine (TBM) at Medhwankhind water tunnel with an internal diameter of 2.85m. The TBM named "Vighnaharta" has successfully covered the length of 1.7 km.

S.V.R. Srinivas, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA said, "We are glad to achieve this milestone, and were looking forward to completing this project at the earliest which will provide a permanent solution for clean and proper water supply to the western sub-region of MMR. I would like to congratulate the team for overcoming several complexities while digging this tunnel."

The said water supply scheme is aimed at bringing a permanent end to the water woes of Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar. It would benefit the Vasai –Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) with a water supply of 185 MLD and the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation with a water supply of 218 MLD respectively.

The project has been granted administrative approval in the Authority meeting of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority in 2016.

Under the scheme, the raw water will be lifted from Kawdas pickup weir located at the downstream of Surya dam and will be treated/purified in the Water Treatment Plant at Suryanagar. The purified water will be supplied through underground pipeline by gravity to Master Balancing Reservoir located at KashidKopar Hill for Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation and to Master Balancing Reservoir on the hill of Chene Village at Ghodbunder road for Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation.

The project is expected to be completed in phases i.e. at the end of 2022, for Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation and by the first quarter of 2023 for Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation.

Highlights of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) ‘Vighnaharta‘ Milestone:

Tunnel Length : 1.7 km

Tunnel Internal Dia : 2.85m

Tunnel External Dia : 3.45m

Tunnel Lining : Segmental Reinforced Concrete Lining - 300mm thick

Tunneling Method: Done using Hard Rock Tunnel Boring Machine.

Project Key Components:-

Intake Structure of capacity 432 MLD

Water treatment plant of capacity 403 MLD

Break Pressure Tank of capacity 1.035 ML

Laying of Clear Water Gravity Main (Pipeline): 80.71 km

Tunnel at Mendhvankhind: 1.7 Kms

Tunnel at Tungareshwar WLS: 4.40Kms

Master Balancing Reservoir at Kashidkopar (VVCMC): 38 ML

Master Balancing Reservoir at Chene (MBMC): 45 ML

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 08:41 PM IST