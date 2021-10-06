Mumbai: 17th arrest, NCB conducts search ops in Bandra, Juhu, Goregaon

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested another person from Powai to mark the 17th arrest in the cruise ship drug party case. The arrested person is identified as Achit Kumar and contraband drugs were seized from his possession.

His name had cropped up during the ongoing investigation, following which he was picked up from Powai.

"Kumar was nabbed in a follow-up operation and a small quantity of hydroponic weed alias multi-strain cannabis was found from his possession," confirmed Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB.The NCB on Tuesday evening arrested Gopalji Anand, Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal and Bhaskar Arora, who worked for a Delhi-based event management company. Subsequently, the NCB conducted search operations in Bandra, Juhu and Goregaon areas on Tuesday night.

On Monday, the NCB had arrested Shreyas Nair, AQ Shaikh, Manish Rajgaria and Avin Sahu in connection with the case.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 11:57 PM IST