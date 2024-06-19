Mumbai: 17-Yr-Old Crashes Father's Toyota Innova Crysta Into Tree In Santa Cruz; Case Filed, Blood Samples Sent For Test

Toyota Innova Crysta |

Mumbai: A 17-year-old son of a banker reportedly crashed his Toyota Innova Crysta car into a mango tree on North Avenue Road in Santacruz late on Monday night, causing the tree to fall. According to a report in Hindustan Times, police have registered a case against the youth and taken his blood samples to determine if he was intoxicated at the time.

According to the report citing the police, the incident occurred when the minor, a resident of Firoshah Mehta Road in Santacruz, was driving home. A police officer stated that the boy was driving the Innova Crysta at high speed, lost control, veered onto the footpath, and crashed into a mango tree. The impact of the crash caused the tree to fall. He also informed that fortunately, no one was around when the tree fell.

Case Filed Against Minor, Blood Samples Taken

The youth was immediately taken to the police station and then to a hospital for a blood test to check for alcohol consumption. A case was filed against the minor under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act. "We will present the youth before the juvenile justice board and are awaiting the results of his blood tests," the police officer told HT.

The incident came to light a month after a minor mowed down two people in another metro city, Pune. Both the victims died immediately in the crash while the accused minor stays in the juvenile detention centre.

Details On The Tragic Accident

The tragic crash occurred in the early hours of May 19 when a speeding Porsche, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, hit a motorcycle carrying two young IT professionals. The Porsche, believed to be traveling at over 200 km per hour, collided with the bike, killing both riders instantly.

The victims, Ashwini and Aneesh, both 24-year-old techies, were returning home after a party. Eyewitnesses reported that Ashwini was thrown about 20 feet into the air and landed hard, while Aneesh was hurled into a parked car, suffering fatal injuries on the spot.