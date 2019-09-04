Mumbai: 17-year-old boy dies after touching broken electric cable on road in Vasai

In shocking incident, a 17-year-old boy died allegedly after touching a broken electric cable of the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) near Vasai Fort.

According to Mid-Day, the 17-year-old was identified as Joshua Pereira. Pereira was an engineering student and was living with his parents in Vasai West. The incident took place when Pereira along with his friend Vishnu had gone for a joyride on the bike when it skidded and they fell on the road. Pereira allegedly touched a broken electric cable wire lying on the road and died on the spot. Vishnu sustained minor injuries.

Joshua's brother Elvis told mid-day, "It is not clear how they fell, but Vishnu said that Joshua got stuck to the wire on the road. After the incident, MSEB officials came and immediately reattached the wire to the pole. Both the boys are underage and don't have a licence. When I asked Vishu he told me that he got the keys from his father. But, if his father knows that his son does not have a licence, how did he give him the keys? I do not know if Joshua died of electrocution or from falling off from bike. If his death happened because he fell off the bike, then Joshua and his father should be booked and arrested."

The MSEB officials have said that they are not sure if the boy died due to electrocution or because he fell off the bike. The Vasai police have registered an accidental death report and the body has been sent for post mortem.