Mumbai: 17-year-old booked for killing stray dog

The feeder then rushed the dog to the Bombay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BSPCA) hospital in Parel. The dog who sustained injuries to his head and on his eyes was bleeding from his mouth when he was admitted. Hours after he was admitted to the hospital, the dog succumbed to his injuries at 8 pm on Saturday.

After learning about the incident that a teenage boy allegedly killed a dog by gouging out his eyes and repeatedly beating him on the head with bamboo, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) approached the police to register the offence.

Confirming the incident, Dyaneshwar Ganore senior inspector of Santacruz police station said, "We have registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) and under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act".

“Since those who abuse animals often move on to harming humans, it’s imperative that the public report cases of cruelty to animals such as this one for everyone’s safety.” said PETA India Emergency Response Team Associate Manager Meet Ashar.

In their statement, PETA Indian has recommends that the teen undergo psychiatric evaluation and receive counselling, as abusing animals indicates a deep mental disturbance.