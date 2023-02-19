Mumbai: 16-year-old missing girl from Chennai reunited with mother

Gateway of India/ Representative picture | BL Soni

A 16-year-old girl who left her home in Chennai was traced by the Mumbai police and reunited with her mother.

According to information, the mother of the girl lodged a missing complaint at the Nilagare police station in Chennai on Friday.

During the investigation, the Chennai police traced her mobile location to Wardha. They immediately contacted the Wardha Police. However, when the police checked the location of the mobile, it was showing Mumbai and subsequently, the Wardha Police alerted their Mumbai counterparts. Soon a team was formed under Police Inspector Dattatreya Masvekar. Further investigation showed that she was moving towards Juhu. The location of the bus in which the girl was traveling was Juhu, so the Mumbai Police alerted the Juhu Police. The girl was traveling in a Mumbai Darshan bus.

Senior Police Inspector of Juhu Police Ajit Kumar Vartak said, “As soon as the bus in which the girl was traveling arrived in Juhu, our team identified the girl through her photo and rescued her.”

Vartak said that after rescuing the girl, the Chennai police were informed, after which the girl was handed over to her mother.

