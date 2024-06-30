 Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Boy Living With Grandparents In Dadar Consumes Rat Poison After Visiting Parents In Bandra; Hospitalised
Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, June 30, 2024, 10:15 PM IST
Mumbai: A 16-year-old boy consumed rat poison and is currently recuperating at Bhabha Hospital in Bandra West. According to the BKC police, the reason for his consuming the rat poison is yet to be determined. Rejecting that there was any family reason behind the teen’s step, the police denied reports of his relatives beating him.

The police stated that the boy resided with his grandmother, grandfather, and sister in Dadar, while his parents live in Bharat Nagar, Bandra East. On June 26, he arrived at his parents’ residence, and the next day, after he went out, his father received a call from the boy’s friend informing him about the incident. He is now out of danger and currently recovering.

The boy, who recently passed the 10th grade, consumed the poison in Qureshi Nagar ground. A police officer said, “The FIR has not been registered yet. We have summoned his relatives for statements tomorrow.”

