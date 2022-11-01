e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: 16 kg charas worth Rs 85 lakh seized in Wadala, one held

According to the police, a tip-off was received that contraband would be smuggled on a two-wheeler in Wadala area at around Monday, 11pm.

Sherine RajUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Around 16 kg charas worth Rs 85 lakh has been seized while a 28-year-old man was arrested for alleged drug peddling in Wadala.

Accused booked under NDPS Act

A team was formed by the police who kept a watch and waited for the suspect's arrival at the specified location. Soon, he was intercepted and stopped for checking. His frisking led to the recovery of 16.186 kg charas, the police said, adding that the total value of the seized drugs is estimated to be around Rs 85 lakh in the market.

The accused, Zahid Tipu Sultan Khan, has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further probe is underway to ascertain if more people are involved in the matter, added the police.

