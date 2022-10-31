e-Paper Get App
Gwalior: Drug peddler held with smack worth Rs 1.90L

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 12:52 AM IST
Representative image
GWALIOR(Madhya Pradesh):The crime branch police have arrested a man on charges of selling smack and other drugs, police said on Sunday.

The police added that 19 grams of smack worth Rs 1.90 lakh was recovered from arrested accused, which has been seized.

As per the statements of Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi, the police learnt about a man spotted on road leading to Siddheshwar temple who informers said possessed drugs.

SP Sanghi immediately sent a team. The suspect, on seeing police, tried to flee from the spot but was eventually detained.

When the team frisked the suspect, they found a polythene bag containing 19 grams of smack. The team then interrogated the accused, who told them that he used to sell smack in city.

The smack recovered from the possession of the accused was seized, while the accused was booked under NDPS Act and was taken into custody.

