Mumbai: 16 hurdles removed for retaining wall along the Poisar riverbank

The BMC is constructing retaining walls on river banks in the city to avoid flooding during the monsoon. Accordingly, the civic body removed 16 hurdles along the Poisar riverbank.

The retaining wall will be at Lalji Pada, Kandivali West. Out of 130 structures affected in this project, 29 (mainly huts) had to be removed. A civic team cleared 16 structures on Friday.

Assistant municipal commissioner (R-North ward) Sandhya Nandekar said, “The remaining 13 will be immediately removed so that the construction of the wall can be completed before the monsoon. The operation was carried out with the help of 75 workers and JCB.”

“Police squads were deployed but no untoward incident took place at the time of action,” said deputy municipal commissioner Ulhas Mahale.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 12:11 AM IST