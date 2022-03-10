Mumbai: 15-year-old girl forced into flesh trade rescued by police from Andheri hotel

A 15-year-old girl forced into flesh trade was rescued by the police from a hotel in the western suburb of Andheri here, an official said on Thursday.

The social service branch of the Mumbai police conducted a raid at a hotel on Wednesday, during which the girl was rescued and a woman who had allegedly acted as her pimp was arrested, he said.

The accused woman had also allegedly forced other minors into flesh trade, the official said, adding that a casting director involved in the racket is absconding.

The police had sent a decoy customer to the hotel after receiving information that underage girls were being used for sex trafficking, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the (Prevention) of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) and further investigation is underway, the official added.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:35 PM IST