Rajpur: One drug peddler arrested, 700 grams marijuana recovered

Rajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested a peddler with 700 grams of marijuana and GOGO cigarettes filled with marijuana.

Town inspector Rajesh Yadav said that the Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Shukla and SDOP Padam Singh Baghel had directed all police station in-charges to be vigilant against drug smugglers and peddlers.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Yadav nabbed a peddler Salman Mansoori, 24, selling small packets of drug substance and GOGO cigarettes filled with marijuana in front of Yadgar Auto Parts store on Julwania road. The A case under Section 8/20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 has been registered.

During interrogation, Salman said that he sells packets of drug substances weighing 20 grams for Rs 200 and GOGO cigarettes for Rs 100. He further said that he had been engaged in the business for a long time and brings the drug substances from Dhavli village in Varla police station area.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls cabinet meeting following election results

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 09:03 PM IST