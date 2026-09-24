Mumbai: 15-Year-Old Boy Missing After Alleged Assault Over Message To Girl In Mankhurd, Accused Arrested

Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who went missing after an alleged assault in Mankhurd | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 24, 2026: A 15-year-old boy has been missing for the past five days after he was allegedly assaulted by a young man over sending a message to a girl, with the accused reportedly recording the assault on his mobile phone.

The incident came to light in Mankhurd, following which police arrested the accused, identified as Abdul alias Sonu, and launched a search for the missing minor.

Boy Living With Relatives

According to the FIR, the boy has been living with relatives as his parents are separated and have remarried. His father lives in Delhi with his second wife, while his mother resides in Bandra with her husband. The boy had reportedly been staying with his maternal cousin, Aryaman Monu Balu, 22, and his family for around 14 years.

On September 20, Balu, his mother and younger brother had gone to work, leaving the boy alone at home. Later, Balu learnt from his uncle, Parvin Singh, that Sonu, who lives in the same locality, had allegedly taken the boy along with him on the pretext of playing a game at around 9.30 am.

Assault Allegedly Recorded

According to the complaint, Singh heard Sonu allegedly telling the boy that he would beat him and warned the minor not to accompany him. The boy later returned home in a frightened condition, changed his clothes and left again, according to relatives and a neighbour.

When Balu subsequently questioned Sonu about the boy’s whereabouts, Sonu initially claimed that he did not know where the minor was. Balu, however, allegedly noticed that Sonu was carrying the boy’s mobile phone.

On being questioned about the phone, Sonu allegedly told Balu that the boy had sent an SMS to a girl with whom Sonu was reportedly in a relationship. Sonu then allegedly showed Balu a video of the assault recorded on the phone. In the video, Sonu was allegedly seen beating the boy with a belt while the minor pleaded for forgiveness.

Police Search For Missing Minor

Sonu allegedly told Balu that he did not know where the boy had gone after the assault and also threatened the family with consequences if they approached the police, according to the FIR.

The family initially suspected that the frightened boy might have gone to stay with a relative or friend and searched for him at several places. However, he remained untraceable for three days, following which Balu approached the Mankhurd police and lodged a missing-person complaint.

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Police have registered a case under Sections 309(6), 137(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested Sonu. Efforts are underway to trace the missing minor, while further investigation is in progress.

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