Mumbai: 1.5 lakh railway passengers benefitted from One Rupee Clinic in last 3 years

HomeMumbaiMumbai: 1.5 lakh railway passengers benefitted from One Rupee Clinic in last 3 years

Railway adds Lower Parel, Khar Road, Dahanu and Safale to their existing 20 clinics.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, September 26, 2022, 10:47 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Four more One Rupee Clinics will start in the first week of October - Lower Parel, Khar Road, Dahanu and Safale. Currently, there are around 20 One Rupee Clinics being operated at different suburban stations of Western and Central Railway. In the last three years, around 1.75 lakh passengers have benefited from this facility. The fee charged at this clinic is Re 1, hence the name. Blood pressure checks are free and sugar test is available at just Rs 10. These clinics providing timely medical assistance to rail accident victims as well as commoners at a token charge of Re 1.

To provide the primary treatment on time, Bombay High Court had directed the Railways to set up EMRs at all stations on the Central and Western Line in a phased manner in 2017.

Dr. Rahul Ghule, who is the brain behind the clinic, said, "Over the past five years, One Rupee Clinic has treated many people for conditions like blood pressure, diabetes, malaria, dengue and other illnesses. Currently, we are successfully running these clinics at 19 railway stations in Mumbai and aim to collaborate with the railways to develop more at other locations. Our patients have faith in us, and many have benefited from our low-cost healthcare services."

"Besides accident victims, many passengers come to check their blood pressure. We have a counter to check BP at all clinics. Every day around 100 to 150 people check their BP with us. We do it free of charge,” said a doctor, working at the One Rupee Clinic.

Walk-in at One Rupee Clinic in last three years:

Female: 52,171

Male: 1,23,039

Tests conducted

Blood Pressure: 59,174

Sugar: 38,237

Malaria: 5,727

Dengue: 3,927

Thyroid: 1,425

