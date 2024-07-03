Mumbai: 15 Central Railway Employees Recognized With GM’s Safety Award For Exceptional Vigilance

Principal Chief Safety Officer, M S Uppal; Principal Chief Operations Manager, S S Gupta; Principal Chief Engineer, Rajneesh Mathur; Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Sunil Kumar; Principal Chief Signal & Telecom Engineer, Dharamveer Meena were present on the occasion. |

Mumbai: General Manager, Central Railway, Ram Karan Yadav, felicitated 15 Central Railway staff i.e. 5 from Mumbai Division, 7 from Bhusaval Division, 1 from Nagpur, Pune and Solapur Divisions each with Safety Award in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on 02.07.2024.

The awards were given in appreciation of their alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations during the previous months. The award consists of a medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and cash of ₹ 2000/-.

Mumbai Division

1. Mantu Kumar, Track Mantainer/Engineering, Igatpuri, on 09/06/2024 at 10.49 pm, saw a boulder fallen between kilometer 121/8-121/9 of the up line. He immediately protected the track in the direction of the train and informed all concerned. Thereafter, with the help of contract employees, the boulder was removed and the track was made safe for traffic. A possible accident was averted due to his prompt action.

2. Musafir Kumar, Track Mantainer/Engineering, Igatpuri, on 10/06/2024 at 01.05 pm, saw boulders and debris lying between kilometer 130/7-130/9 of the up line. He immediately protected the track in the direction of the train and informed all concerned. Thereafter, with the help of contract employees, cleared the boulders and debris and made the track safe for traffic. A possible accident was averted due to his prompt action.

3. Roop Kumar, Keyman/Traffic, Bhivpuri, on 29/05/2024, information was received from the gateman that a BTPN wagon was on fire. He stopped the train at Bhivpuri station by showing red light and extinguished the fire with a fire extinguisher. A serious accident was averted due to his prompt action.

4. Somnath, Fitter/Mechanical, Igatpuri, on 22/05/2024, while checking the brake power of a goods train, it was noticed that the steel panel of a wagon had shifted and was touching the side panel, which is unsafe for traffic. The said wagon was seized. Due to his alertness, a possible accident was averted.

5. Jitendra, MCM/Mechanical, Wadibunder, on 12/05/2024, while checking the under gear of train number 12289, he noticed that the flange of a wheel of a coach was broken. He seized the said coach. A possible accident was averted due to his alertness.

Bhusaval Division

6. Bhagwan Bhima, Track Maintainer/Engineering, Ghoti, during night patrolling on 10/06/2024, he noticed a weld fracture at kilometer 139/4 at 10.15 pm. He took immediate action and informed all concerned and protected the track. A possible accident was averted due to his alertness.

7. Govind Kishore Sharma, Track Maintainer/Engineering, Navi Amravati, on 19/05/2024, during the work, after hearing an unusual sound coming from a wagon of a passing goods train, he immediately informed the Station Master/Navi Amravati. On stopping the train and checking, a 65 mm flat tyre was found. His prompt action prevented damage to the railways.

8. Gajanan Wankhede, Gateman/ Engineering, Borgaon, on 29/05/2024, while on duty at gate no. 44, he noticed a hot axle in a wagon of a passing goods train. He informed the station master/Borgaon. The train was stopped at Borgaon station and further action was taken. A possible accident was averted due to his alertness.

9. Dilip Gulab, Technician/Mechanical, Khandwa, during the rolling in test at Khandwa station on 31/05/2024, a hot axle was seen in a coach of train number 12150 and on checking, the temperature was found to be 800 centigrade. Due to his efficiency and alertness, a possible accident was averted.

10. Mukesh Kumar Pandit, Technician/Mechanical, Bhusawal, on 19/05/2024, during the rolling in test at Bhusaval yard, a wagon of the goods train was seen tilted to the left. All concerned were informed. On investigation, it was found that the coil bundles loaded on the wagon had shifted to the other side and the securing straps were also broken. His prompt action saved the railways from damage.

11. S V Mahurkar, Loco Pilot (Goods)/Electrical, Bhusawal, on 13/05/2024, while operating a goods train, after starting from the loop line of Naidongri station, he noticed that there was a gap in the point ahead. He immediately stopped the train and informed all concerned. The point was clamped and the train was sent off. A possible accident was averted due to his alertness.

12. Anand Sagar, Assistant Loco Pilot/Electrical, Bhusawal, on 26/05/2024, due to a strong storm in the Vadodara-Malkapur section, the speed of the goods train was controlled. He saw ahead that the register arm of the OHE of a pole was hanging and a tree had fallen on the track. He immediately stopped the train. Informed all concerned. A possible accident was averted due to his alertness.

Nagpur Division

13. Ahfaz Khan, ESM/S&T, Sevagram, on 16/06/2024 at 03.25 am, seeing a fire in a stall located on the platform next to the Sevagram station relay room, immediate action was taken to extinguish it and prevent it from spreading towards the relay room. A possible accident was averted due to his alertness.

Pune Division

14. Rajesh Kumar, Track Maintainer/Engineering, Kanhegaon, on 19/06/2024, a fracture was noticed in the stock rail at point no. 101A in Kanhegaon yard. He took immediate action and made the track safe for traffic with the help of other gangmen. All concerned were informed. A possible accident was averted due to his alertness.

Solapur Division

15. Vilas Thakur, Technician/Electrical, Usmanabad, on 06/05/2024, on receiving information about the supply failure of both the transformers of Kalamb Road substation, he immediately reached the spot. After inspection, he found that smoke was coming out of the AC distribution panel. He rectified the fault very quickly and started normal traffic. Due to his prompt action, the railways could be saved from serious damage.

The General Manager in his address congratulated the awardees and complimented them for their alertness and dedication towards their duties. He said that such acts of alertness and bravery will motivate others to sincerely work towards the safety of passengers.

Principal Chief Safety Officer, M S Uppal; Principal Chief Operations Manager, S S Gupta; Principal Chief Engineer, Rajneesh Mathur; Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Sunil Kumar; Principal Chief Signal & Telecom Engineer, Dharamveer Meena were present on the occasion.