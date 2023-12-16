 Mumbai: 14th Dalai Lama To Grace ‘Dhamma Diksha’ International Conference On Buddhism
Manoj Ramakrishnan Saturday, December 16, 2023, 12:40 AM IST
A worker unload the flags at the venue of International Buddhist Council at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai where Dalai Lama will be present as a chief guest | Salman Ansari

Buddhist spiritual leader,  the 14th Dalai Lama will be in Mumbai during the weekend to attend  ‘Dhamma Diksha’, an international conference on Buddhism.

Details of conference

The conference will take place at the Mahalaxmi Race Course on the evening of December 16.

Workers putting flags at the venue of International Buddhist Council at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai where Dalai Lama will be present as a chief guest | Salman Ansari

The Dalai Lama will be the chief guest at the function which is expected to be attended by the prime ministers of Sri Lanka and Thailand, Dinesh Gunawardena and Srettha Thavisin, respectively. Other guests will be Buddhist leaders from Cambodia, Vietnam, and other countries.

An Anti Smog Machine praying at the venue of International Buddhist Council at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai where Dalai Lama will be present as a chief guest. | Salman Ansari

The 'Dhamma Diksha'

The 'Dhamma Diksha' was the dream of Babasaheb Ambedkar, father of the Indian Constitution. When Ambedkar converted to Buddhism in Nagpur on October 14, 1956, he had planned to organise a Dhamma Diksha conference in Mumbai, but he passed away on December 6 that year.

A worker installing lights at the venue of International Buddhist Council at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai where Dalai Lama will be present as a chief guest | Salman Ansari

