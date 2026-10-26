Mumbai: 14-Year-Old Allegedly Driving Water Tanker Crashes Into Parked Car, Building Wall In Andheri; Video Viral | Screengrab

Mumbai: A 14-year-old boy allegedly driving a water tanker lost control of the vehicle on Mahakali Road in Mumbai’s Andheri East, crashing into a parked car before ramming into a building wall. The incident, which took place in the MIDC area in the wee hours of Sunday, was captured on CCTV cameras.

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A CCTV footage of the accident shows the tanker, allegedly driven by the minor, entering the frame at a high speed. Within moments, the vehicle rammed into a parked car and a wall. As soon as the accident took place, a mob can be seen gathered at the spot, near the crashed vehicle.

According to an NDTV report, the speeding tanker first hit a car parked along the roadside before veering into the wall of a nearby building. The minor sustained minor injuries in the accident, while the tanker and the parked car reportedly suffered extensive damage.

CCTV footage of the incident has emerged and is expected to help cops reconstruct the sequence of events. Police are reportedly probing how the minor gained access to the heavy vehicle and who allowed him to drive it. Further details about the incident and any action against those responsible are awaited.

Woman Dies After Petrol Tanker Hits Scooter

In a separate incident in Andheri last month, a 35-year-old woman died after her Activa scooter was allegedly hit by a petrol tanker on Andheri-Kurla Road. The deceased, identified as Gayatridevi Vinod Gaud, was riding near Pillar No. 288, beneath the Versova-Ghatkopar Metro bridge and opposite the Lemon Tree Hotel, around 3.30 pm on September 26 when the collision occurred.

According to police, the petrol tanker, driven by Vinaykumar Kanhaiyalal Yadav, a resident of Vasai, allegedly rammed into her scooter while transporting fuel, reported Lokmat Times.

Gayatridevi sustained serious injuries and was taken by local residents to Cooper Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Gayatridevi was the wife of Vinod Rajendraprasad Gaud, a jeweller residing in Andheri’s Vijaynagar area. The family runs a jewellery and diamond business in Marol.

Following the incident, Sahar police reached the spot and informed her family. Based on a complaint lodged by Vinod Gaud, police registered a case against the tanker driver for allegedly driving negligently and causing the woman’s death. Further investigation is underway.

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