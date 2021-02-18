Mumbai: 12 yr old swims from Bandra Worli Sea Link to Gateway of India to create awareness on autism

A 12-year-old girl Jiya Rai who has autism created history by swimming the distance from Bandra-Worli Sea Link to Gateway of India, a distance of 36 Km in 8 hrs 40 minutes on February 17.

She is a known case of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and dedicated the swimming achievement to raise awareness about autism. She commenced her record-setting feat in the early morning hours at 3.50 hrs from Bandra-Worli sea link and completed at Gateway of India at 12:30 hrs on Wednesday.

The swimming event was conducted under observation of Swimming Association of Maharashtra, a recognised body of Swimming Federation of India. The event was also associated with FIT India Movement by Ministry of Youth and Sports Affair. Rai was felicitated with a trophy by Zarir N Baliwala, President of Greater Mumbai Amateur Aquatic Association (GMAAA).

She earlier successfully attained her swimming feat from Elephanta Island to Gateway of India, a distance of 14 Km in

3 hrs 27minutes and 30 sec on Feb 15 last year. For which she marked her name in world record as the first child with a disability to swim 14 kilometres in open water.