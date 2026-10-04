Mumbai 12-Year-Old Don Bosco Student, Father Injured After Two-Wheeler Hits Parked Taxi In Matunga | X - sirajnoorani

Mumbai: A 12-year-old student of Don Bosco School and his father were injured after their two-wheeler collided with a parked taxi near Kapol Niwas building in Matunga on Saturday.

The boy, identified as Shrathik, and his father, Daday Chawan, were reportedly returning home towards Dadar Hindu Colony after the student’s exam when the accident occurred.

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Watchman alerts family, police

Following the incident, building watchman Nisar Shaikh found the student’s identity card and used the details to contact his mother. Shaikh also alerted the police control room and called an ambulance. However, the ambulance reportedly did not arrive in time.

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Father, son taken to hospital

The injured father and son were subsequently taken to Sion Hospital in a Maruti Omni ambulance that was available nearby.

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