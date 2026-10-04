Mumbai 70 Families Fear Losing Land Beneath Homes As Andheri Police Book Developers Over Alleged Conveyance Fraud | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: A 26-year-old housing society and another formed 25 years ago fear losing the land beneath their homes after developers allegedly conveyed portions of the property to a third party instead of the societies. Seventy families are said to be affected.

The Andheri police have registered an FIR against Mohit Jain and Vivek Jain, partners of real estate firm M/s Girilal & Company, and Sandeep Bajoriya, following a complaint by Dhaval Chheda, 38, honorary secretary of Giri Residency Co-operative Housing Society.

Societies allege property transfer

The societies allege that the developers had assured them that the property would be conveyed in their names, but portions were instead transferred to Bajoriya through conveyance deeds. The alleged transactions came to light in January 2026, according to the complaint.

While Jains were not contactable due to incorrect phone numbers in circulation, Bajoriya told the FPJ the matter is sub judice and denied the allegations. “The conveyance deed is in the public domain, and I have received only 1,571 sq ft FSI. The case is false. The Andheri police were aware of the entire matter but still registered the FIR under influence. I am a simple buyer and have all the documents. They prove that society is greedy,” he said.

Senior police inspector Umesh Machindar said, “The case is technical, and the matter was in court. First, we will examine the registrar and court orders.”

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Societies sought deemed conveyance

The societies had sought deemed conveyance after the transfer was not completed for years. Giri Shikhar & Centre filed an application in 2021, which was disposed of in May 2022 with permission to apply again after the land boundaries were determined.

The complaint alleges that 1,162.81 sq mt linked to Giri Apartment was conveyed to Bajoriya in June 2025, followed by another transaction in Dec 2025, taking the total allegedly transferred area to 2,815.50 sq mt.

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