Mumbai: 12 vials Remdesivir seized from Jogeshwari

Amidst the shortage of Remdesivir an antiviral drug, the city crime branch late on Thursday night seized 12 vials of it from a person who came to deliver it. The person has been taken into custody on the suspicion of black marketing, said officials.

Acting on a tip-off, crime branch unit 10 laid a trap at Jogeshwari and apprehended a person who came to deliver the drug, during his search 12 vials have been seized. At the time of going print the process of registering an offence was underway.

Remdesivir has a proven record of efficiency against COVID-19 and is currently in short supply as cases of coronavirus are rising at record speed in the city. Amidst its shortage, people are complaining that the antiviral drug being sold at inflated prices, the authorities have already warned against its black marketing and hoarding.