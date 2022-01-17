Mumbai: 1114 trespassers killed in 2021 in suburban section of MMR while crossing tracks

The railway administration and security forces have been trying to fight the menace of dangerous trespassing on railway premises, especially on the tracks, to curtail accidents. Despite the efforts, 1114 trespassers were killed in the last year (2021) in the suburban section MMR .

" Despite the COVID-19 restrictions total 1752 deaths reported on tracks in Suburban section of CR and WRs Mumbai divisions including 277 deaths falling from the running trains" said an officer of GRP adding that over 60 percent i.e. 1114 deaths occurred due to trace passing in 2021.

Maximum number of tracepassing death-164- reported in between Kalyan- Kasara/ Badlapur section followed by 133 in Thane section - between Mulund to Mumbra. Similarly 107 deaths reported due to tracepassing in the Kurla section of CR.

In Western line , Borivali section witness Maximum tracepassing death -- 111--- in 2021 followed by in Vasai section i.e. Vasai - Nallasopara and Virar areas.

When contacted Sumit Thakur, CPRO WR, he said, " Zero death on track is our General manager's mission.Under this mission 14 new foot over bridges commissioned in 2020-2021 and eight new Foot Over Bridges commissioned in 2021-2022 to control the tracepass . Apart from that 14 new escalators commissioned in 2021 and 10 more escalators and 5 new lifts commissioned in 2021-2022.



Similarly over a dozens new foot-over bridge and several new lifts and escalators also commissioned by CR in recent past to control the tracepass. Apart from that process constructing foot overbridges in Mid sections ( between two stations) is also on more than a dozens of locations on the Central line.

"Trespassing-related accidents also hit train operations badly as locals get delayed, to attend to victims. This leads to bunching of trains, and the resultant delays lead to overcrowding in trains" said a senior officer of CR adding that more than 12 foot over bridges and over a dozens new lifts and escalators were commissioned in CR in last 18 months to control the tracepass.



Railway sources said most trespassing cases occur near railway platforms, yards, peripheries and at level crossings.



A senior officer of railway said , Densely populated residential colonies and slums along the tracks have become a major headache. “People should use road overbridges (ROBs) and road underbridges (RUBs) or subways, but violators choose to short cut --- stray onto the tracks---- inviting accidents,” added officials

The senior railway officer added that the periphery or boundary walls are being damaged to sneak onto tracks for crossing. “Meetings are being conducted regularly with encroachers and illegal occupiers to refrain from further grabbing of railway lands and misuse of tracks, risking their lives,” he said.

Asked about the measures taken by railway, a senior officer said , "Intensive awareness campaigns are being carried out by Railway Protection Force at stations, schools, vulnerable locations and slums against crossing railway tracks. Banners have been displayed in death-prone locations to caution the trespassers.

"A joint committee has been constituted in Central and Western Railway with principal chief safety officer, principal chief security commissioner-cum-IG/RPF, principal chief engineer and principal chief signal and telecom engineer as its members. Apart from that railway has requested the state government to nominate a senior officer to be part of this joint committee, so that local agencies and railway can jointly work together to eliminate this problem" said a senior railway officials.



Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 11:30 PM IST