Mumbai: 11-year-old boy riding pillion with his father run over by BEST bus after bike skids

Mumbai: In a fatal road accident on Tuesday evening, an 11-year-old boy riding pillion with his father on a scooter was run over by a BEST bus in Kandivli (E) and died on the spot.
The boy, Ali Aslam Khan, and his father Aslam were on their way to Nalasopara when tragedy struck, said police. The bus driver was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence.
The incident occurred around 6pm, near the Sai Dham bus stop in Kandivli, when Ali and Aslam, a labourer, were going home to Nalasopara. They were returning from KEM Hospital on the two-wheeler. Police sources said the city was having pre--cyclone showers and the roads were slippery.
Aslam's scooter reportedly skidded and he was dragged along with the vehicle. However, the child was flung off the twowheeler and mowed down by a BEST bus from Gorai depot; it was plying on the north-bound arm of the Western Express Highway and driven by Narendra Kumar Kedar, 57. Aslam escaped with minor injuries, but was inconsolable at losing his son, said eyewitnesses.
A BEST spokesperson said, "Even as the driver applied brakes, the rear left tyre ran over the pillion rider, killing him. The locals alerted the police, who rushed to the spot with an ambulance. Ali was rushed to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital, but was declared before arrival."
As the boy sustained fatal injuries after being run over by the bus, the Samta Nagar Police have arrested Kedar and booked him under relevant sections of the IPC for causing death due to negligence (section 304A).
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)