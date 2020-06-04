Mumbai: 11-year-old boy riding pillion with his father run over by BEST bus after bike skids

Mumbai: In a fatal road accident on Tuesday evening, an 11-year-old boy riding pillion with his father on a scooter was run over by a BEST bus in Kandivli (E) and died on the spot.

The boy, Ali Aslam Khan, and his father Aslam were on their way to Nalasopara when tragedy struck, said police. The bus driver was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence.

The incident occurred around 6pm, near the Sai Dham bus stop in Kandivli, when Ali and Aslam, a labourer, were going home to Nalasopara. They were returning from KEM Hospital on the two-wheeler. Police sources said the city was having pre--cyclone showers and the roads were slippery.