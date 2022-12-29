e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 10th standard girl dies by suicide in Kalyan

Mumbai: 10th standard girl dies by suicide in Kalyan

The girl committed suicide because her parents shouted at her for not studying properly for the upcoming board examination.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 02:00 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Trigger Warning: Mention of suicide

Thane: A 16-year-old girl studying in 10th standard committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Kalyan on Wednesday, December 28 in the evening. The girl committed suicide because her parents shouted at her for not studying properly for the upcoming board examination.

The Kolshewadi police are also investigating if there in any other reason apart from the shout from parents for studies.

A police officer from Kolshewadi police station said, "The deceased girl named Prachi Chavan was a student of 10th standard and her parents use to shout her because she was not giving attention on her studies. Prachi was living with her family in Anandnagar area of Kalyan (East). She was angry by her parents regular scolding. Out of anger, she committed suicide by hanging herself at her house."

Read Also
Thane: Body of 15-year-old girl found hanging at home, suicide suspected
article-image

"The accidental death report (ADR) case has been registered in the Kolshewadi police station. We are also investigating if there is any other reason behind this suicide," the police added.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: MMRDA charts out plan to improve Virar Palghar connectivity

Mumbai updates: MMRDA charts out plan to improve Virar Palghar connectivity

Mumbai: 10th standard girl dies by suicide in Kalyan

Mumbai: 10th standard girl dies by suicide in Kalyan

Mumbai police prohibit unlicensed sale of fireworks in city

Mumbai police prohibit unlicensed sale of fireworks in city

Tunisha Shrama death: Actor's mother visited sets a day before suicide to warn Sheezan Khan to stay...

Tunisha Shrama death: Actor's mother visited sets a day before suicide to warn Sheezan Khan to stay...

Mumbai: Offices of all political parties sealed at BMC headquarters after face-off between Sena...

Mumbai: Offices of all political parties sealed at BMC headquarters after face-off between Sena...