Mumbai: 10th standard girl dies by suicide in Kalyan

Representative Image

Trigger Warning: Mention of suicide

Thane: A 16-year-old girl studying in 10th standard committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Kalyan on Wednesday, December 28 in the evening. The girl committed suicide because her parents shouted at her for not studying properly for the upcoming board examination.

The Kolshewadi police are also investigating if there in any other reason apart from the shout from parents for studies.

A police officer from Kolshewadi police station said, "The deceased girl named Prachi Chavan was a student of 10th standard and her parents use to shout her because she was not giving attention on her studies. Prachi was living with her family in Anandnagar area of Kalyan (East). She was angry by her parents regular scolding. Out of anger, she committed suicide by hanging herself at her house."

"The accidental death report (ADR) case has been registered in the Kolshewadi police station. We are also investigating if there is any other reason behind this suicide," the police added.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: