Thane: Body of 15-year-old girl found hanging at home, suicide suspected

Thane: Body of 15-year-old girl found hanging at home, suicide suspected

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 11:42 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Body of 15-year-old girl found hanging at home, suicide suspected | Pexels
Thane: In a suspected suicide case, the body of a 15-year-old girl was found hanging at her residence in Kalyan town in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday, a police official said. 

The incident occurred at Netivali, he said. 

"The girl was found hanging inside her room this afternoon. The body of the minor was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem. The motive behind her extreme step is not known yet and no suicide note was recovered from the spot," he said.

A case of accidental death was registered at the Kolsewadi police station, the official added.

