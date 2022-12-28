Thane: Body of 15-year-old girl found hanging at home, suicide suspected | Pexels

Thane: In a suspected suicide case, the body of a 15-year-old girl was found hanging at her residence in Kalyan town in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday, a police official said.

The incident occurred at Netivali, he said.

"The girl was found hanging inside her room this afternoon. The body of the minor was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem. The motive behind her extreme step is not known yet and no suicide note was recovered from the spot," he said.

A case of accidental death was registered at the Kolsewadi police station, the official added.