Mumbai: 10,000 NCP workers from Thane to attend MVA's 'Vajramooth' rally tomorrow, says Paranjape

NCP leader Anand Paranjape |

Thane: Around 10,000 workers from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Thane city are expected to attend the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) Vajramooth meeting at the BKC ground on Maharashtra Day, which is on May 1st. This was confirmed by Anand Paranjape, the Thane-Palghar coordinator of NCP and the President of Thane City.

On May 1st, the Mahavikas Aghadi's Vajramooth meeting will take place at the BKC ground in Mumbai, and it will be attended by the leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena (led by Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), and Congress.

Paranjape said, "Thane unit of NCP has successfully prepared for this meeting. About 197 buses have been reserved from Thane city and about 10,000 workers from all four assembly constituencies of Thane city will go to this meeting. All the buses will leave for Mumbai at 3 pm."

According to Anand Paranjape, approximately 15,000 activists from Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi, Nora Bystander, Murbad, Shahapur, Ambernath, and Badlapur, will also be attending the Vajramooth meeting.