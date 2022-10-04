Mumbai: 10 pm deadline for Uddhav Thackeray Dussehra rally | File Photo

Though the Bombay High Court has granted permission to Uddhav Thackeray’s faction of the Shiv Sena to hold their Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park, the G-North ward of the BMC has imposed a few conditions.

To begin with, the faction had to submit permission from the police and the fire brigade. As a huge dais is being erected, the BMC also asked for an independent structural stability report. Organisers will also have to pay the Solid Waste Management Department a fee to dispose of waste. Additionally, Rs 20,000 was to be deposited as security, along with an affidavit stating that all conditions posed by the high court and the state government will be followed.

The security deposit, BMC officials said, will have to be forfeited if the organisers misuse the ground or don’t follow the conditions, including the 10 pm deadline.

Moreover, the organisers will have to hand over the ground to the BMC in the original state.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner (G-North) Prashant Sapkale said, “Our conditions are formal. It is a standard format meant for every organiser.”