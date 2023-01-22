Mumbai: 1 killed, 3 injured in hit-and-run incident in Andheri; 2 accused arrested

Representative Image

Two suspects involved in a hit-and-run case in the MIDC area of Andheri East have been arrested, reports from Indian Express stated.

The two people were under the influence of alcohol and allegedly hit four people in the MIDC area of Andheri on Friday evening. One person was killed and three others were injured in the mishap.

The two accused, identified as Sandeep Bankar (42) and Steven Rodrigues (38) had met on Friday afternoon and consumed alcohol.

Fled without offering help

As per the report, the two accused fled without offering any help to the victims.

The accident took place near Marol Depot at around 6.30 pm on Friday. While driving, Bankar lost control of the vehicle and hit a motorbike rider, before crashing into more people, who were waiting at a bus stop.

A case has been registered at MIDC police station following which the two were arrested.

