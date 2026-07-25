Mumbai: 2 Injured Among 6 Rescued As Portion Of MHADA Building Collapses At Masjid Bunder; Investigation Underway

Mumbai: 1 Injured Among 6 Rescued As Portion Of MHADA Building Collapses At Masjid Bunder; Investigation Underway | representational image

Mumbai: Two persons were injured after a portion of the sixth floor of an MHADA-cessed building collapsed on the fifth floor at Masjid Bunder on Saturday afternoon. The injured persons, identified as Bilal Shaikh, 35 year old and Jamshed Shaikh, 55 years old, have been administered in private hospital, and further details are awaited.

As per the information received from the BMC's Disaster Management Cell, the incident occurred at the Lokhandwala Building on Vithaldas Chandan Street and was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 12.34 pm. At the time of the collapse, six occupants were inside the affected portion of the building. All were safely rescued, while one injured person was shifted to Noor Hospital for treatment

The building is a cessed property under MHADA. Fire brigade personnel, along with the police, BMC ward staff, BEST officials and 108 ambulance services, rushed to the spot and carried out the rescue operation. The condition of the injured person was awaited, while officials were assessing the extent of the structural damage and the cause of the collapse.